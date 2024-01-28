Italian premier, pope decry attack on church in Istanbul

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis on Sunday condemned an attack on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul, Türkiye which left one person dead.

Meloni said on X that her government is following updates on the attacks at the Italian Santa Maria Church and added: "We express deep condolences and the strongest condemnation of the despicable act."

Francis, the leader of the world's Catholics, also decried the attack during his Sunday Angelus, expressing sympathy to the community of the church, which was built in the metropolis in 1584.

Two unidentified gunmen opened fire on worshippers at the church during Sunday mass, killing one, according to Turkish officials.

Condemning the "heinous attack," Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters that the victim of Sunday's attack was 52 years old, and that no one was injured.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the incident took place at 11:40 a.m. local time (0840GMT), at the Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood.

"A large-scale investigation" is underway to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya said on X, adding: "We strongly condemn this heinous attack."

The reasons for the attack are unknown.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also conveyed his condolences and get-well wishes to the congregation over the attack, adding that necessary steps are being taken to apprehend those responsible as soon as possible.



