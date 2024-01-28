Ankara concerned about suspension of UNRWA funding

Türkiye is concerned by the decision of some countries to suspend funding for the United Nations agency for Palestinians and urges them to reconsider their move, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.



In a statement, the ministry said the suspension of funding, following allegations by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in Palestinian resistance movement Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, primarily harmed Palestinian civilians.



"Working under very difficult conditions, UNRWA meets the vital needs of millions of Palestine refugees. Since October 7, more than 150 UNRWA personnel have been killed by Israel in Gaza," it added.



"We expect the countries that have announced suspension of funding to UNRWA to reconsider their decisions," it concluded.



The US and Canada on Saturday announced the temporary suspension of new funding to UNRWA, following Israel's accusation that some of the agency's employees participated in the attack launched by the Hamas movement on Oct. 7.





