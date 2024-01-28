News World At least 15 dead in a traffic accident in Afghanistan

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Sunday in eastern Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 individuals. The incident took place along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in the Surobi district, which is located in the east of Kabul.

At least 15 people died in a traffic accident in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.



Local officials confirmed that a passenger vehicle veered off the road along the Kabul–Jalalabad highway in the Surobi district that lies in the east of Kabul. At least three children were among the victims.



Driver carelessness was said to be the main cause of the incident.



Thousands of people die in Afghanistan every year due to poor road conditions, limited vehicle maintenance and reckless driving.









