Uganda government disowns judge who voted in favor of Israel at UN court

Uganda distanced itself Friday from Julia Sebutinde, a judge who voted against all provisional measures that a UN court ordered Israel to undertake in a case brought by South Africa concerning the war in the Gaza Strip.

"Justice Sebutinde ruling at the ICJ (the International Court of Justice) does not represent the Government of Uganda's position on the situation in Palestine," Uganda's Permanent Representative to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, wrote on X. "Uganda's support for the plight of the Palestinian people has been expressed through our voting pattern at the United Nations."

South Africa, dragged Israel to the Hague-based ICJ on Dec. 29 on charges of genocide against Palestinians.

On Friday, the ICJ found South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible. The court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation.

Sebutinde voted against all six measures of the ICJ. She is now facing the wrath of the world for her vote with several social media users saying that Ugandans should be embarrassed.

"Judge Julia Sebutinde is such an embarrassment to her country & a disgrace to humanity. She didn't just vote against S. Africa's petition, she voted against reason & morality, justice & freedom, love & compassion. She voted against the very soul of humanity," one Kenyan user wrote on X.

"Julia Sebutinde is a disgrace to all of us in Africa, more especially African women. She demonstrated that she is nothing else, but a paid-up agent of the criminal Zionist Entity of Israel," wrote another.

Sebutinde was the sole judge who ruled against emergency orders against Israel.

But despite her vote, the UN court ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in the besieged enclave.