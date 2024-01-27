PAKISTAN WELCOMES UNS TOP COURT RULING AGAINST ISRAEL

President Donoghue and other judges, during a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on a request by South Africa for emergency measures for Gaza, 26 January 2024. (EPA)

Pakistan welcomed the first ruling Friday issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa.

The Foreign Ministry said Islamabad welcomes provisional measures ordered by the ICJ whereby the court concluded that it has jurisdiction to entertain the case against Israel and South Africa's claims of genocide are "plausible."

"The implementation of these provisional measures requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering faced by the people of Gaza," it said.

"We consider the ICJ's ruling timely and a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and international accountability of Israel," it added.

Islamabad demanded the full and effective implementation of the ICJ's decision.

In a separate statement, President Arif Alvi also welcomed the ruling and said it exposed the inhuman acts and barbarism being committed by Israel.

"Israel had transgressed all boundaries of humanity by targeting women, children, and hospitals and didn't even spare people who were standing in queue for food, yesterday," said Alvi.

He praised South Africa and called its move a "bold stance" to taking Israel to the UN top court to hold it accountable for acts of "genocide."

Alvi urged the international community and other UN organs, particularly the Security Council, to take steps for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and prevent Israel from committing additional bloodshed in Palestine.

The ICJ also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.

South Africa filed a lawsuit Dec. 29 with the top UN court, requesting an injunction against Israel on grounds that the country's attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.