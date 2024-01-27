Greece upset by US delays in timetable of arms it requested

Greece is upset by the delays in the timetable of US arms it requested, reported a major Greek daily on Friday.

"Athens is waiting for the fulfillment of everything that has been discussed in relation to the further armament of Greece by the US, as the timetable set is not being met," maintained the daily Kathimerini.

More particularly on the F-35 stealth jets, the daily said, Athens is frustrated by the delay in Washington's Letter of Acceptance (LOA), in response to a Greek Air Force letter that requested the start of the negotiation process.

Moreover, according to the newspaper, Greece wanted the F-16 sale to Türkiye to be tied to the condition that the jets must not be used against another NATO country, but Washington did not make any concrete promise.

