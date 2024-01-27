COLOMBIA ‘STRONGLY’ CONDEMNS ARGENTINE PRESIDENTS REMARKS ABOUT PRESIDENT PETRO AS COMMUNIST KILLER

Colombia on Friday "strongly condemned" Argentine President Javier Milei's remarks that referred to President Gustavo Petro as a "Communist killer sinking Colombia."

"The deep friendship, understanding, and cooperation historically uniting Colombia and Argentina have been violated, and therefore, we have immediately recalled Ambassador Camilo Romero to the country for consultations," said the Foreign Ministry.

"We strongly condemn Argentine President Javier Milei's disrespectful and irresponsible statements towards President Gustavo Petro," it added.

Milei, in an interview with journalist Patricia Janiot, responded to a question about Petro: "A Communist killer sinking Colombia."

Gustavo Bolivar, a member of the ruling Historical Pact coalition and former senator, expressed support for Petro on X. "Petro has never been a communist and has never killed anyone," he wrote.

During Milei's election campaign, Petro likened harsh statements toward socialist and communist politicians to "Hitler's words."

After Milei won a Nov. 19 presidential runoff, Petro described the result as "disheartening."

Petro's comparison of Milei to former dictators Jorge Videla from Argentina's and Augusto Pinochet of Chile also caused tension between the two countries.


















