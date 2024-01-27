BIDEN AIDE RAISES IRANS SUPPORT FOR HOUTHIS WITH CHINA

 Contact Us
Biden aide raises Iran's support for Houthis with China

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, urged Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use their influence in curbing Iran's backing of Houthis targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Published January 27,2024
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use that country's influence to help rein in Iran's support for Houthis attacking Red Sea merchant vessels, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Beijing has told Washington it is raising the issue with Iran, the U.S. official said, adding they are waiting to see whether China does so and how effective the outreach will be. The Chinese and U.S. diplomats met for two days of meetings in Bangkok.