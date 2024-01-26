Pope: Blessing homosexual relationships is not same as recognition

Pope Francis has defended his authorization for homosexual partnerships to be blessed but made clear the move is not meant as a recognition of gay marriage.



His decision has caused a heated debate within the Catholic Church, with many traditionalists viewing homosexuality as a sin.



"When a couple comes spontaneously to ask for a blessing, it is not the union that is blessed, but simply the people who have asked for it together," he said during an audience at the Vatican on Friday.



Late last year, the pontiff authorized Catholic priests to give their blessing to "couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples" under strict conditions.



Just a few weeks ago, the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith felt compelled to clarify the exact regulations after widespread criticism, especially from traditionalists in Africa.



It emphasized that such blessings are in no way to be equated with a church blessing for a marriage between a man and a woman.



The body said local churches have room for manoeuvre in how the guidelines are applied.



