ZELENSKY SAYS UKRAINE WILL INSIST ON INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO PLANE CRASH IN RUSSIAS BELGOROD REGION

Zelensky says Ukraine will insist on international probe into plane crash in Russia's Belgorod region

In this handout photo taken from validated UGC video show flames rising from the scene of a warplane crashed at a residential area near Yablonovo, Belgorod region, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he will insist on an international investigation into the Jan. 24 plane crash in Russia's region of Belgorod that was transporting Ukrainian war prisoners for swap.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said he summoned Ukraine's military and intelligence chiefs over the incident, adding that the security service of Ukraine is investigating all the circumstances.

"It is obvious that the Russians are messing with the lives of Ukrainian captives, the feelings of their relatives, and the emotions of our society. All clear facts must be established … The aircraft crashed on Russian territory-beyond our control. "Facts" is the key word now," he stressed.

"I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to provide our partners with the information available to Ukraine. Our state will insist on an international investigation," he said.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of shooting down a plane carrying captured Ukrainian servicemen for a prisoner exchange.

There were 65 captured Ukrainian armed forces servicemen on board, six crew members of the aircraft, and three escorts. The crew and all the passengers on the plane were killed, it said, calling it "a terrorist attack" mounted to accuse Russia of killing Ukrainian servicemen.

Ukrainian authorities were "well aware of the planned transportation" in advance, the ministry stressed.