A study into child sex abuse in the German Protestant church estimated that the number of minors who fell victim may be as high as 9,355.



The study published on Thursday had made the estimate after reviewing 2,225 documented cases of wrongdoing and identified 1,259 potential perpetrators.



The figure based on the available evidence was just "the tip of the tip of the iceberg", author Martin Wazlawik said at a press conference.