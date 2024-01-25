Raging wildfires threaten to burn large swaths of Colombia

Colombia is on high alert due to the devastating damage left by at least 25 forest fires as the country endures record temperatures.

Forest fires in the mountains that surround Bogota have gotten worse. Hundreds of firefighters are trying to put them out and helicopters have been dumping water on the fires that remain active and are threatening the safety of the nearby population. Authorities are urging people in the vicinity to wear masks due to the poor air quality and schools and universities announced they will continue classes virtually. Large columns of smoke are hiding the visibility of the mountains.

The heat is being blamed on the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, which typically produces hotter and drier weather.

According to Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, the high temperatures may extend until June, but the worst month will be February. Muhamad said that 179 fires have been put out in the first 24 days of the year.

The regions of Cundinamarca, Santander and Boyaca are struggling with the highest incidence of forest fires, according to the disaster agency. In Santander, more than 300 hectares of vegetation have been consumed by flames. Cundinamarca has confirmed fires in various municipalities including Nemocon, Nimaima, Choconta, Quebradanegra, Fomeque, Gachancipa, Tocancipa, Sibate, Suesca, Sopo and Zipaquira. Medellin is also grappling with severe forest fires.

The environmental damage is immeasurable. The fires have devastated hectares of the nation's biodiversity, including moors and forests, which are essential for supplying drinking water around the country. Wild animals such as white-tailed deer have been seen seeking shelter in urban areas, authorities reported.

President Gustavo Petro confirmed Wednesday that he will declare a natural disaster in order to fight the fires and water shortages in the country. The measure seeks to mobilize funds to address the effects of the El Nino phenomenon.

"We have had more than 500 fires and there are 60 municipalities in water stress," said the president in a message published on his X account.

The country's firefighting units have been engaged in days-long battles to bring the fires under control.