North Macedonian premier submits resignation ahead of elections

North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski on Thursday announced his resignation ahead of upcoming elections on May 8.

"Today, I am doing what the law requires. I signed my resignation. Now I will submit it to the (Parliament) archive. We will meet with the Speaker of the Parliament (Talat Dzaferi)," Kovachevsky told the media in front of the assembly in the capital Skopje.

According to the law, the current government must resign 100 days before the general elections planned to be held in the country and a technocratic government must be established to prepare the country for the elections.

On Wednesday, North Macedonian parliament speaker Dzaferi said that Kovachevski and he would resign from their positions.

In the interim government, some minister and deputy minister positions must include opposition figures.

After the meeting between the ruling and opposition parties in December 2023, an agreement was reached that the first round of the presidential election would be held on April 24, the second round would be held on May 8, and the general elections would be held on the same day.

The interim government is expected to be voted on in the parliament on Jan. 28.