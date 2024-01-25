Gaza Strip facing catastrophic situation due to unavailability of basic food items: UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement that there is a very tragic situation in the northern Gaza Strip due to the unavailability of basic food items.



Inas Hamdan, the Acting Director of the UNRWA Media Office in Gaza, told an AA correspondent that the situation is catastrophic, especially in the northern regions of Gaza and North Gaza governorates, and generally throughout the Gaza Strip.



Hamdan said, "Basic food items such as flour and rice are not available. People living there cannot find food to satisfy their hunger. The situation is, in the simplest terms, very tragic," emphasizing that the food shortage in these areas is leading to more health problems.



Hamdan noted that delivering humanitarian aid to the city of Gaza has become extremely difficult and complex due to restrictions imposed by Israel, and many areas in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates cannot receive aid due to these restrictions.



Regarding the two aid convoys sent by UNRWA to the north of Gaza in recent days, Hamdan pointed out that they were fired upon when returning to the south, stating, "This is an unacceptable situation. The protection of humanitarian aid teams and facilitating the process of delivering a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid to the region are necessary."



In a previous statement from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, it was announced that in an attack by Israel targeting Palestinians waiting for aid at the Kuwait Junction in the southern part of Gaza City, 20 people were killed, and 150 were injured.



Eyewitnesses had previously said that the Israeli army targeted Palestinians with artillery shells and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Kuwait Junction.









