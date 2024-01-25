Cargo vessel carrying 16 Turkish nationals collides with another off Shanghai

A cargo ship with 16 Turkish citizens on board among the crew collided with another cargo ship off China's central coast on Tuesday, according to the Turkish Embassy in Beijing.

The Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship Omega collided with the cargo ship Mirabella off Shanghai, China.

"All 21 crew members on Omega were safely transferred to the less damaged ship Mirabella," the embassy said on the social media platform X.

The embassy said the crew members are in good health, adding that Chinese authorities have begun procedures for promptly relocating the crew to Shanghai.

"Our Embassy and Consulate General in Shanghai are closely monitoring the condition of our citizens," it said, wishing a "speedy recovery" to the crew members.