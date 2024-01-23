'There is no let-up in the atrocities inflicted on Gaza': UN

The UN relief chief on Monday voiced concern over the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

"More than 25,000 people reportedly killed - including 2 mothers every hour," Martin Griffiths said on X. "Hospitals overcrowded, besieged and under fire. Homes reduced to rubble. Places of safety turned into places of danger.

"There is no let-up in the atrocities inflicted on Gaza since 7 October," he said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 25,295 Palestinians and injuring 63,000. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.