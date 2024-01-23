US support for Ukraine 'unwavering', financial aid key: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Washington's support to Ukraine remains "unwavering" as it fights Russia's invasion, even as Congress remains deadlocked on aid requested by the White House.

Yellen affirmed the US stance in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, where she also "underscored the importance of Congress acting on financial support for Ukraine as quickly as possible," according to a Treasury Department readout.

Although US lawmakers last week green-lit temporary funding to avert a partial government shutdown, Congress remains divided on key issues.

Republicans are demanding tightened border security and strict immigration curbs before they will consider President Joe Biden's request for $106 billion in supplemental cash, mostly for Ukraine and Israel.

On Tuesday, Yellen stressed the Biden Administration's efforts to secure $11.8 billion in direct budgetary support to Ukraine as part of the national security supplemental request before Congress.

Meanwhile, the European Union has been trying to get Hungary, Russia's closest ally in the bloc, to drop its veto on 50 billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine at a summit on February 1.

US budget support aids Ukraine on the home front in its resistance against Russia, by helping maintain key government operations, said the Treasury on Tuesday.

US efforts also helps to "catalyze other donors," boosting Ukraine financing, the Treasury added.

"Providing financial support to Ukraine will help Ukraine win the war and advance US national security interests globally," the statement said.

On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke via video link at the opening of a meeting on aid for Ukraine's fight against invading Russian forces.

"The security of the entire international community is on the line in Ukraine's fight. I am more determined than ever to work with our allies and partners to support Ukraine and to get the job done," Austin said.





