Swedish police say five people illegally entered Iran embassy site in Stockholm

Reuters WORLD
Published January 23,2024
Five people on Tuesday illegally entered the premises of Iran's embassy on the outskirts of Stockholm during a protest, Swedish police said in a statement.

The people were later removed from the area. It was not immediately clear whether any of the five had entered the embassy building itself, a police spokesperson told news agency TT.

Stockholm and Teheran are involved in a growing diplomatic row over several Swedish citizens held in custody in Iran.

Iran has meanwhile accused a Swedish court of unjustly sentencing a former Iranian official to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in the 1980s.