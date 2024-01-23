Erdoğan set to host Russian and Iranian leaders in Ankara in the upcoming days as a part of intensive diplomatic traffic

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host two critical summits in Ankara. Tomorrow, he will host Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. The two leaders are expected to sign around 10 agreements on various issues such as trade, economy, culture, and science.



In February, President Erdoğan will also host Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agenda for Erdoğan and Putin will include the Ukraine-Russia War, developments in Gaza, and the Red Sea.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host two critical summits in Ankara. President Erdoğan will receive Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, whose visit was postponed due to an explosion in the Iranian city of Kerman.



During the expected meeting of the 8th Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, around 10 agreements are anticipated to be signed on various issues, including trade, economy, culture, and science.



Erdoğan's intensive diplomatic activities will continue. After Raisi, Erdoğan will host Russian President Vladimir Putin.



As reported in Russian media, the upcoming February summit between leaders Erdoğan and Putin will discuss both regional and global issues. These may include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, recent actions by Israel in Gaza, and developments occurring in the Red Sea.



