Russia says it intercepted US-made ADM-160B MALD missiles in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it intercepted in Ukraine a US-made ADM-160B MALD (miniature air-launched decoy) missiles designed for air defense suppression for the first time during its "military operation."

Two missiles of this type were shot down by Russia, the ministry said in a statement, noting that the US has not officially announced their supplies to Ukraine.

The ministry characterized ADM-160B MALD missiles as "extremely difficult" to intercept.

The US developed the ADM-160B MALD missile, which is air-launched and expendable. Later versions of the missile are also outfitted with electronic countermeasures that actively jam early warning and target acquisition radars.















