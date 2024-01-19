Netherlands calls on Israel to 'drastically' reduce use of force, allow more aid into Gaza

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday spoke over the phone with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him to "drastically" reduce the use of force in Gaza.

"Israel must drastically reduce the level of force used in its operations, as it is causing too many casualties among innocent civilians," Rutte said on X.

"Israel must also allow substantially more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and more quickly," he said.

"The situation calls for an immediate humanitarian pause," the Dutch prime minister added.

Rutte also called on Hamas to release all people captured during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,504 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.