Ukraine used hybrid air defense systems made up of Soviet, Western components: Russia

Ukrainian troops for the first time used the so-called hybrid air defense system, which is made up of components from Soviet and Western production, Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Wednesday.

Kamyshin told a press briefing at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which was broadcast online, that Kyiv deployed five such systems and used one of them on the battlefield late Tuesday night.

"One of the (air defense) systems was used for the first time tonight. We have about five such projects in this portfolio, and I am very glad that we have already deployed all these systems on the battlefield," he said.

Kamyshin noted that the development of such hybrid systems allows the country to save many years that would otherwise be required to develop its own air defense systems.

In Oct. 2023, US media reported that American military officials proposed that Ukraine adapt its Soviet-made air defense systems for use with anti-aircraft missiles manufactured in NATO countries, primarily the US.

The program, which was codenamed "Frankencam," reequipped Soviet-made Buk launchers to use US-made Sea Sparrow missiles, as well as Soviet radars to guide US Sidewinder missiles.

According to Western media reports, other projects are underway to combine Western and Soviet systems, such as adapting Russian and Soviet launcher missiles for US Patriot air defense systems.