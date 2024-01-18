IRELAND SLAMS ISRAELS NETANYAHU FOR SEEKING TO PROLONG GAZA WAR

Ireland on Thursday sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for seeking to prolong the war in Gaza.

"In my view it's absolutely unacceptable that the prime minister of Israel would say that this war could go until 2025," said Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin.

"Too many innocent lives are being lost, too many children are losing their lives, and you cannot resolve a situation like this by military means alone," he stressed.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and everybody needs to be focused on how you end this as quickly as possible now and also Hamas needs to stop firing the rockets, and declare a cease-fire, and lay down their arms," Martin told a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin after a meeting.

Martin acknowledged that Ireland and Germany have different perspectives on the current conflict in Gaza, but underlined that they both share the same objectives when it comes to humanitarian issues.

"We're very clear, both of us, in the first instance, about the absolute need for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and that is something that has to happen on humanitarian grounds," he said.

He also stressed that a lasting peace can only be achieved by a two-state solution, and Ireland and Germany are in agreement on this as well.

"In terms of a peace track, in terms of a political track that ultimately would lead to a two-state solution, we are very much in agreement on that," Martin said.

"Ultimately the security of Israel, in my view, depends on the emergence of a Palestinian state that can live in harmony, side-by-side with Israelis. That is the ultimate guarantee of security," he added.

BAERBOCK URGES BETTER HUMANITARIAN ACCESS



Baerbock reiterated Germany's support for Israel's military offensive against Hamas, but also underlined that more needs to be done protect civilians, and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

"The humanitarian situation is catastrophic, and that has to urgently change," she said.

"The humanitarian access through Egypt, through the Rafah crossing, is not sufficient. Other border crossings from Israel should be made available, so that the necessary humanitarian aid can finally reach people," she added.

Despite growing public pressure, Berlin remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel's military offensive in Gaza. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Cabinet members have repeatedly said Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

In a new poll released this week, 61% of Germans said Israel's military actions in Gaza are unjustified as they have claimed too many civilian victims. Only 25% voiced support for Israel.

Israel launched a relentless military assault on Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

During Israel's military campaign, at least 24,620 Palestinians have been killed and 61,830 others injured. Most of the victims were children and women.