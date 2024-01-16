Zelensky to speak in person at Davos as Ukraine seeks aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver in person the keynote address on the first full day of the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos on Tuesday.



In the previous two years, Zelensky has opted to address the forum by video link when making his appeals for assistance in the face of Russian aggression.



On this occasion he faces increasing war fatigue in European Union capitals and a United States distracted by a presidential election campaign.



Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang is scheduled to speak directly after the opening address by WEF founder Klaus Schwab.



European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are also expected on Tuesday.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is to address the conference in the evening.



Germany is to be represented on the opening day panel discussions this year by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be attending.

