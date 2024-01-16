British man found to have been recruiting youth for bloody-minded PKK and promoting terrorist propaganda

Despite continuous declarations of alliance, Western nations have provided the YPG/PKK terrorist group with substantial amounts of weapons and training. The bloody-minded YPG/PKK poses a threat to the national security of Türkiye. It is disconcerting that, despite repeated warnings from Ankara, the US and other Western countries continue to support separatist terrorist groups.



It has been revealed that Mark Campbell, a British citizen, has been actively involved with the PKK for over 20 years and has been working on the foreign organization of the group. Campbell's support for the terrorist organization is endless, and his sympathies for the PKK have been proven through his social media posts. He shared photos of every PKK activity he participated in on his social media account.







Since 2013, Campbell has been a member of the board of directors of the Federation of Kurdish Associations in Britain (FED-BİR), which is the UK organization of the PKK. In August 2014, he participated in a signature campaign initiated by the PKK's UK branch calling for "removal of the PKK from the list of banned organizations and more freedom for the Kurds." He shared photos of himself in front of the PKK flag and the banner of the terrorist leader Öcalan on his social media account.

As a member of the Özgür Roni Youth Council, operating within the "Kurdish Community Center" in the UK, Campbell has close ties with the members of the Youth Council. He conducted PKK propaganda on social media.





PKK member Mark Campbell, an Englishman, shared photos of terrorists, the organization's activities, and even memorial messages about neutralized terrorist members on his social media page. His posts included a photo of Firaz Dağ, a PYD/YPG member killed by Daesh in Syria in 2017. Campbell's Facebook account was filled with PKK flags and photos of PKK members.



Campbell even had a photo with Salih Müslim, a member of the Co-Presidency Council of PYD/YPG. Furthermore, it was revealed that Campbell organized young people in the UK and gained sympathizers for the PKK. Using his British identity as an advantage, Campbell reached out to young people, especially in the US and Europe, and gained their trust.







He organized local young PKK sympathizers in these areas, encouraging them to participate in PKK activities held in their locations.



Despite his involvement in many PKK activities worldwide, it was found that this member of the organization was only charged with "participating in PKK activities" by the UK authorities.











