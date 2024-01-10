Kremlin says Russia sees no progress in peace process around Ukraine war

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow sees no progress in the peace process around the war with Ukraine.

"There is still nothing on any peace processes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists amid a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Russia's easternmost town of Anadyr in the Chukotka region.

Peskov commented on discussions surrounding the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that "very difficult processes" are going on in this regard.

"Some countries are discussing some kind of peace formula without Russia's participation. A very strange process, but nothing else, that is, there is nothing serious in this plan," Peskov further said.

"De facto, there is still a legally enshrined refusal of Kyiv to negotiate," Peskov said, adding that Russia is continuing its "special military operation" as a result.

Zelenskyy's formula, which consists of 10 conditions, was laid out at the latest G-20 summit held in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety and food and energy security.

Peskov also touched upon Putin's next visit to Türkiye, saying the exact date for the visit will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

"There is always a need for communication between Putin and (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, and you know that there is an agreement that they will meet. And Putin himself said that 'I will come to Türkiye,' we will just choose the time," he said.

Peskov called such contacts important as part of Turkish-Russian ties, adding that Putin and Erdoğan can contact each other "very quickly" if necessary.