Kosovo police arrest 2 Turkish nationals on Interpol Red Notice

Police in Kosovo announced Tuesday that they arrested two suspects sought by Türkiye through Interpol.

They said the Turkish nationals were arrested in operations carried out in two provinces by the FAST-Kosovo Fugitives Active Search Unit in coordination with other security units.

"Turkish citizen M.K., born in 1960, who was wanted by Interpol on behalf of the Turkish state authorities for drug trafficking and was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison, was detained. In the second case…Turkish citizen I.K., born in 1983, who was wanted by Interpol on behalf of the Turkish state authorities for robbery and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, was taken into custody,'' said the police in a statement.

Police said a 48-hour detention period was given for the suspects, who are expected to be extradited to Türkiye after the legal process.

Kosovo police detained three other people sought by Türkiye through Interpol in September, October and December last year.










