Armed men enter television channel in Ecuador during live broadcast

Police officers arrest one of the unidentified gunmen who burst into a studio of the state-owned TC television while live, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on January 9, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Armed men broke into the set of a public television channel in Ecuador on Tuesday while it was broadcasting live.

Social media footage shows armed men threatening the staff inside the TC television based in Guayaquil.

Another video circulating on X also shows criminals breaking into the University of Guayaquil and local media reports kidnappings have taken place inside.

President Daniel Noboa has issued a decree recognizing the existence of an "internal armed conflict" in the country.

He also ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military operations to "neutralize" organized crime groups.