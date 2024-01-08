UNRWA: Nearly 1.9 million Palestinians displaced throughout Gaza Strip since October 7

Since Oct. 7, 2023, up to 1.9 million people (or over 85% of the population) have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, some multiple times, said the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, on Sunday.

"As of Jan. 2, nearly 1.4 million internally displaced persons are sheltering in 155 UNRWA facilities across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including 160,000 in the north and Gaza City, and approximately 500,000 are in close vicinity of these installations and receiving assistance from UNRWA," the latest report by UNRWA showed.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Jan. 6, at least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

About 70% of those killed are reported to be women and children. Another 58,416 Palestinians have been reportedly injured.