Biden says working to get Israel 'significantly' out of Gaza

US President Joe Biden said Monday he was working to get Israel to cut its military presence in Gaza, after protesters calling for a ceasefire disrupted him during a campaign speech.

"I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza," Biden said at a church in Charleston, South Carolina where a white supremacist shot dead nine Black parishioners in 2015.