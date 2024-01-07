Dead and injured after Russian shelling of Kherson

According to official reports, at least two people have been killed by Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. Other people were injured.



"The Russian army shelled the residential neighbourhoods of Kherson for a few hours without interruption today," the region's military governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.



A market and several residential buildings were hit, he said.



Prokudin had already reported heavy shelling of the Black Sea city, which was only recaptured by Kiev in the autumn of 2022, in the morning.



The Russians have attacked Kherson and the surrounding area with artillery, mine launchers, tanks, drones and aeroplanes over the past 24 hours, and this shelling continued unabated on Sunday, Prokudin said.



Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than 22 months. The Russian military has also been regularly firing on civilian targets such as cities or energy and water supply facilities.



Following its liberation by the Ukrainian military, Kherson lies in the immediate vicinity of the front line, which at this point is formed by the Dnipro river. As a result, the city is under fire almost every day.



