Nepal bans citizens' travel to Russia, Ukraine after fatalities in war

Nepal has barred its citizens from traveling to Russia and Ukraine following the deaths of several Nepali individuals while fighting for Moscow against Kyiv.

On Thursday, the Department of Foreign Employment in the country issued a notice halting the issuance of permits for citizens intending to work in Russia and Ukraine, the local daily Kathmandu Post reported.

The decision comes in the wake of recent reports indicating that at least 10 Nepali citizens lost their lives while fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.

"In light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and reports of the tragic deaths of Nepalis recruited in the Russian army, along with ongoing investigations, we would like to notify everyone that work permits for the two countries are suspended until further notice to prevent any untoward incidents," said the official notice cited by the daily.

Last month, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the government had information about some Nepali nationals serving in the Ukrainian army, fighting against Russian forces.

However, he added that the government lacks details regarding the number of Nepali citizens currently serving in the Russian and Ukrainian armies, according to reports.