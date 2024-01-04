‘Deeply shocked’ by Iran bombings, China extends ‘firm support’ to Tehran

Expressing "deep shock" over twin bombings that resulted in death of at least 84 people in Iran, China Thursday extended its "firm support" to Tehran.

China is "deeply shocked," said Wang Wenbin, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, in the wake of two powerful explosions in Iran's southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday.

The powerful blasts ripped through a crowd of people having gathered in close vicinity to the cemetery where Iran's former top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani lies buried.

"China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist acts, and firmly supports Iran's efforts to safeguard national security and stability," Wang told reporters in Beijing, according to daily Global Times.

Speaking to media during his visit to Kerman city on Thursday, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said a total of 84 people have been declared dead so far.

Many of the injured people are still in critical condition, he added, which might push the death toll higher.

A total of 220 injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the mountainous province, the minister informed, adding that the situation is back to normal.