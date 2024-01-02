ISRAELI MINISTERS SCANDALE: AUTHORITY NOT EXTENDING TERM FOR OFFICIAL WHO DIDNT REDUCE PALESTINIAN PRISONERS FOOD

Israeli minister's scandale: authority not extending term for official who didn't reduce palestinian prisoners' food

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is increasing pressure on Palestinian prisoners.

Ben-Gvir made another scandalous statement on social media, stating that the official in charge of prisons, who did not reduce the meals of Palestinian prisoners, will not have their term extended.

The National Security Minister also shared an image showing the daily menu served to Palestinian prisoners, claiming that Israeli hostages are given only half a loaf of bread per day.

Ben-Gvir used the expression, "Anyone who ignores my clear instructions does not deserve to remain in their position."

A statement from Ben-Gvir's office mentioned that the behavior of the official whose term is ending has crossed red lines.

The far-right minister had previously admitted on his social media account that they torture arrested Palestinians by making them listen to the Israeli national anthem, and he even shared a video of moments when he watched the torture live.

As discussions about Palestinian prisoners continue, it was announced that a 21-year-old Palestinian convict in an Israeli prison has died.

The identity of the Palestinian convict, who was arrested and sentenced to prison in 2022, has not been disclosed.

The investigation into the cause of death is said to be ongoing.





