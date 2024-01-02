Saudi Arabia approves deal signed with Türkiye to promote direct investments

 Contact Us
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced its approval of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) previously signed with Türkiye.

Published January 03,2024
Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday that it has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed earlier with Türkiye.

Following a ministerial meeting in the capital Riyadh under the chairmanship of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Information Minister Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari said an MoU was approved on cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on the promotion of direct investments, according to the state-run Saudi news outlet SPA.

The MoU was signed on July 17, 2023 as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the country.