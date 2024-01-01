Biden faces pressure to hit Houthi targets in Yemen amid attacks in Red Sea: Report

US President Joe Biden is reportedly under pressure to take action against the Houthis in Yemen as the rebel group intensifies its attacks in the Red Sea.

While the US has carried out strikes on missile and drone sites in Syria and Iraq, Biden has been "reluctant" to authorize similar actions against Houthi bases in Yemen, according to a New York Times report on Sunday.

"The caution is driven by many considerations, but chief among them is that Saudi Arabia wants to move beyond its costly war in Yemen," said the report.

The potential escalation of conflict with the Houthis poses a threat to the fragile truce between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, according to the newspaper.

It said US military officials developed detailed plans for targeting missile and drone bases in Yemen and certain other facilities.

"But there is some concern that such strikes would play into Iran's game plan," said the report.

Adam Clements, a former US Army attaché for Yemen, told the Times that he had doubts on what strikes would do, adding: "The Iran-Houthi relationship greatly benefits from conflict, so why create more?"

The Houthis carried out numerous missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels in retaliation for Israel's assault in Gaza since October.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Dec. 18 announced the creation of a multinational mission to counter these attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

According to the Times, the Pentagon is concerned about discouraging assaults on US forces.

Retired Fifth Fleet commander Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan told the newspaper that the significant issue is the acceptance of persistent Houthi attacks on the Red Sea.

"Not responding when U.S. forces are attacked in any fashion risks the lives of U.S. sailors and marines if a missile were to make it past U.S. defenses," said Donegan.

"It also sets a new precedent that attacking a U.S. ship carries low risk of retaliation and as we have seen invites more attacks from the Houthis," he added.