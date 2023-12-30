ARGENTINAS PRESIDENT WITHDRAWS BRICS APPLICATION, UNVEILS DIPLOMATIC CHANGES

Javier Milei arrives at the tedeum ceremony, as part of the agenda for his inauguration as president of Argentina, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2023. (EPA File Photo)

Argentine President Javier Milei announced Friday that his country would not join the BRICS bloc.

"It was deemed inappropriate by the government for the Argentine Republic to be fully included as a member of BRICS as of January 1, 2024," Milei said in a letter sent to BRICS member countries, according to reports in Argentine national media.

He emphasized that leaving BRICS does not mean trade will not be conducted with member countries and stressed that the relationships would continue.

Argentina officially initiated the membership process during the tenure of former President Alberto Fernandez.

Milei said there would be significant changes in foreign policy, instructing the cutting of diplomatic ties with "dictatorships" in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

It was reported that Argentina would not maintain embassies in those countries during Milei's term, implementing the decision throughout his tenure.

During his election campaign, Milei expressed his intention to shift trade toward the axis of the UN and Israel, aiming to develop closer ties with those countries in various aspects.

The BRICS group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- comprises more than 40% of the world's population and over 30% of global gross domestic product (GDP).






















