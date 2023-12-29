Terror organization PKK/YPG conducts lobbying activities in United States

The PKK/YPG terrorist organization has signed a contract with the U.S.-based public relations firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck for lobbying activities.

The terrorist organization has signed a 6-month lobbying contract with the U.S.-based public relations firm. The company promises to "influence U.S. decision-makers."

According to information obtained from data shared under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by the Anadolu Agency (AA), the so-called "Syrian Democratic Council," the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organization PYD/YPG, signed a 6-month lobbying contract with the U.S.-based public relations firm on October 12 to carry out lobbying activities in Washington.

The contract includes "government relations services and strategic consultancy on issues related to the U.S. government."

In this context, the firm has been tasked with helping the terrorist organization develop and initiate relations with the U.S. administration, especially regarding issues related to northeastern Syria.

The contract also includes educating decision-makers in the U.S. administration about the alleged "North and East Syrian Autonomous Administration being the best solution for a permanent solution to the Syrian crisis."

Within the scope of the services to be provided, the contract also involves organizing meetings with leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as senior officials in the Department of State, Department of Defense, and Department of Commerce, as well as United Nations (UN) organizations. The contract anticipates the firm lobbying for investments in northeastern Syria.

Nadeam Elshami, who served as the Chief of Staff to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and is actively working for the firm, is listed as the individual who will carry out lobbying activities on behalf of the terrorist organization.

The terrorist organization has agreed to pay Brownstein $50,000 per month from October to the end of March. Unless the parties agree on new terms, the contract will automatically renew for another 6-month period. The PKK/YPG terrorist organization had previously signed an agreement with the firm Jim Dornan Strategies in 2021 to conduct lobbying activities in Washington, D.C.



