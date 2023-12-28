Thousands rally in New York City in silent protest to remember slain children in Gaza

Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday in New York City to express solidarity with Palestine.

Protestors staged a silent demonstration in remembrance of Gazan children killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza as they carried shrouded baby models.

The models were placed on the ground in Times Square to symbolize the tragic effect on Gazan children.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, leaving it in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced within the densely populated enclave amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

At least 21,320 Palestinians have since been killed and 55,603 others injured, according to health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.