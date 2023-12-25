TURKISH RED CRESCENTS EYE SURGERY PROJECT TO ENABLE OVER 500 PEOPLE IN SOMALIA TO SEE CLEARLY AGAIN

Turkish Red Crescent's eye surgery project to enable over 500 people in Somalia to see clearly again

The Turkish Red Crescent has started a cataract surgery project for over 500 people in Somalia who otherwise could not afford it.

Announcing the project on Monday at the National Eye Hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Taner Kurt, deputy head of the Turkish Red Crescent Somalia delegation, said that the initiative, spanning the cities of Mogadishu, Galkayo, and Dolow, will cover both surgery and medication expenses for cataract patients.

Hawa Yasin, a 70-year-old displaced by drought, told Anadolu that she has been unable to get treatment for years due to her inability to afford the surgery.

"I have no money to see a doctor. I live in a camp. For years I couldn't see properly. When I couldn't afford the hospital expenses, I stayed like that. But today, the (Turkish) Red Crescent covered the costs of surgery and exams. We're very grateful to them and the doctors," she said.

Aasho Saciid, who brought her 4-year-old son-whose eyes were damaged due to measles-to the hospital, expressed her happiness after the surgery, as her child will now be able to see her.

In many African countries, including the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia, thousands of people lose their eyesight every year due to hot weather, nutritional deficiencies, and climatic conditions.







