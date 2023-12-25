 Contact Us
News World Turkish Red Crescent's eye surgery project to enable over 500 people in Somalia to see clearly again

Turkish Red Crescent's eye surgery project to enable over 500 people in Somalia to see clearly again

The Turkish Red Crescent has launched a cataract surgery program to assist more than 500 individuals in Somalia who lack the means to pay for it. The project was revealed by Taner Kurt, deputy chief of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Somalia, during a press conference at the National Eye Hospital in Mogadishu on Monday. This undertaking will encompass Mogadishu, Galkayo, and Dolow and will take care of medical costs as well as surgical expenses for those suffering from cataracts.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 25,2023
Subscribe
TURKISH RED CRESCENTS EYE SURGERY PROJECT TO ENABLE OVER 500 PEOPLE IN SOMALIA TO SEE CLEARLY AGAIN

The Turkish Red Crescent has started a cataract surgery project for over 500 people in Somalia who otherwise could not afford it.

Announcing the project on Monday at the National Eye Hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Taner Kurt, deputy head of the Turkish Red Crescent Somalia delegation, said that the initiative, spanning the cities of Mogadishu, Galkayo, and Dolow, will cover both surgery and medication expenses for cataract patients.

Hawa Yasin, a 70-year-old displaced by drought, told Anadolu that she has been unable to get treatment for years due to her inability to afford the surgery.

"I have no money to see a doctor. I live in a camp. For years I couldn't see properly. When I couldn't afford the hospital expenses, I stayed like that. But today, the (Turkish) Red Crescent covered the costs of surgery and exams. We're very grateful to them and the doctors," she said.

Aasho Saciid, who brought her 4-year-old son-whose eyes were damaged due to measles-to the hospital, expressed her happiness after the surgery, as her child will now be able to see her.

In many African countries, including the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia, thousands of people lose their eyesight every year due to hot weather, nutritional deficiencies, and climatic conditions.