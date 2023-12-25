RUSSIA CLAIMS IT TOOK CONTROL OF MARINKA TOWN IN UKRAINES DONETSK REGION

Russia claims it took control of Marinka town in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Russia's defense minister claimed on Monday that the country's armed forces took control of the town of Marinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"During active offensive operations, assault detachments of the 'Southern' group today completely liberated Marinka," Sergey Shoygu said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shoygu further said that Russia's advance reduces Ukraine's capabilities in the area and provides the Russian military with additional opportunities.

He also claimed that the Russian army significantly moved Ukraine's artillery westward away from the city of Donetsk, thus allowing Moscow to "more effectively protect Donetsk from attacks."

Ukrainian officials are yet to comment on Shoygu's remarks.