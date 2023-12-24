German police kill man with knife in southern city of Mannheim

 Contact Us
Authorities in the southern German city of Mannheim announced the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man who allegedly brandished a knife and posed a threat to officers. The individual sustained injuries from the gunshots and was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical attention, but ultimately passed away.

Published December 24,2023
Police in the southern German city of Mannheim killed a man after claiming he was holding a knife and threatening officers.

According to a statement issued by the local prosecutor and police department on Saturday evening, a 49-year-old man called the police and said he had committed a crime.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the person holding a knife, the statement said, adding that he threatened the officers and consequently, the police team had to use their firearms.

"The 49-year-old was injured by the shots and was taken to a hospital under immediate resuscitation measures, where he later died," it added.