Ankara: The meeting with U.S. delegations took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere

The Türkiye and US High-Level Defense Meeting was held in Washington. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the meeting took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere.

According to the statement from the Ministry of National Defense, the meeting was held yesterday with the participation of delegations from the Defense Ministries of both countries.

The statement mentioned that discussions and exchanges of views were held on bilateral defense, military training, defense industry cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues in the meeting, which took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere.

It was noted that the next meeting is planned to be hosted by Türkiye next year.







