Israeli strikes has turned northern Gaza into 'pile of rubble': Doctors Without Borders

Israel's indiscriminate attacks have turned the northern Gaza Strip into a "pile of rubble," medical charity Doctors Without Border (MSF) said on Friday.

In a post on X, MSF said: "After more than 2 months of the war, Israel's indiscriminate strikes on Gaza have turned the north of the Strip into a pile of rubble. In Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, south Gaza, the dead and wounded continue to arrive almost every day ... Nowhere is safe..."

It added that the emergency department at the Nasser hospital in the city of Khan Younis was "completely full" and new patients were being treated on the floor.

Israel's attacks on besieged enclave since the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive has left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead and led to mass displacement and destruction of infrastructure.

The World Health Organization has recorded hundreds of attacks on health care, including health care facilities, personnel, ambulances, patients, warehouses, and supplies.

The UN has time and again called for "full respect for international law," emphasizing that hospitals should not be targeted in combat. But Israel says Hamas has used medical facilities as command centers and has continued to attack them.







