Lavrov: West -- specifically the US -- not interested in establishing an independent Palestinian state

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Western countries and specifically the US are trying to "drown" the topic of an independent Palestinian state in "dubious initiatives."

"We have the impression that our Western colleagues are not ready to try hard in the interests of creating a Palestinian state. ... They are trying to drown the topic of the establishment of a Palestinian state in various dubious initiatives to convene one conference, another, based on principles that are at odds with the principles laid down in Security Council resolutions," he said at a news conference in Tunisia.

He said Russia, Tunisia, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation stand firm and aim to persistently seek the establishment of a Palestinian state, because in the long term it is the only means that will allow to eliminate the possibility of crises being currently witnessed in Gaza.

At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to health officials in the enclave. There's also been widespread destruction of homes and other infrastructure.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed in Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas.

Lavrov said Russia's efforts in the Middle East are impeded by Western countries.

"We know for sure that any trip of the Russian delegation, including the Foreign Ministry, to the countries of the Arab world, the Middle East and North Africa is always preceded by demarches of Western diplomats who caution, warn, maybe even hint at the consequences," he said.

As the conflict rages, a two-state solution, already supported by several countries, has been again making headlines. It would see Palestinians and Israelis each have a sovereign state of their own.

Turning to bilateral cooperation with Tunis, Lavrov said there is mutual interest in developing cooperation in energy and agriculture.

"There is interest in expanding the supply of our grain, Tunisian President (Kais Saied) spoke about this today. As you know, we are ready for this," he said.



