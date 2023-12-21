In response to possible confiscation of frozen assets, Russian FM Lavrov calls German leaders a 'thieving lot'

 Contact Us
During a news conference in Tunis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed strong disapproval towards German leaders, labeling them as "thieves." His remarks were made in response to a question about the possible confiscation of frozen Russian assets proposed by Germany.

December 21,2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday called German leaders a "thieving lot" after being asked at a news conference in Tunis about a German proposal to confiscate frozen Russian assets.

Prosecutors in Germany said on Wednesday they had requested the confiscation of more than 720 million euros ($790 million) from the Frankfurt bank account of a Russian financial institution.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the institution was the National Settlement Depository (NSD), the domestic payments agent owned by Moscow Exchange, which plays an important role in Russia's financial system as an intermediary with international markets.