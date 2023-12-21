Hamas: No talks on hostage swap deal before complete cease-fire in Gaza

Hamas announced Thursday that Palestinian resistance groups have taken a "national decision" ruling out talks with Israel on a prisoner exchange deal before a comprehensive cease-fire.



This decision is contingent upon a comprehensive cessation of the war in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement on Telegram.



Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday amid Egyptian efforts to mediate a new hostage swap deal between the Palestinian group and Israel.



During a weeklong humanitarian pause in Gaza last month, Hamas released 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.



Nearly 130 Israelis are held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip following its cross-border attack on Oct. 7.



Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586, according to health authorities in the enclave.



