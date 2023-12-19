UN Security Council postpones vote to demand aid access for Gaza

The UN Security Council (UNSC) decided to postpone a vote on a draft resolution calling for the urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to Tuesday.

Member states have not yet reached an agreement on the draft resolution, which was scheduled to be voted on late Monday, according to information obtained by Anadolu from UN sources.

The text, which was drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reaffirmed that all parties to conflicts must adhere to their obligations under international law.

It also requested that a UN monitoring mechanism be deployed expeditiously.

Calling for the "immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages, the text also firmly condemned all violations of international humanitarian law, including indiscriminate attacks against civilians.



















