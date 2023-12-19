Spain denies U.S. claims it will help patrol Red Sea

Spain's Defense Ministry on Tuesday denied Washington's claims that it will participate in a multinational force to patrol the Red Sea.

In a statement released to Spanish media outlets including the ABC and La Vanguardia, the ministry said Spain cannot make the decision unilaterally, and is subject to decisions made by the EU and NATO.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said Spain would be among the countries joining the 10-nation security initiative to protect trade in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

The Yemeni rebel group has ramped up attacks in recent days, targeting ships alleged to have links with Israel.

On Monday, energy company BP announced it was suspending shipping in the region, following in the steps of big shipping firms such as Evergreen and Maersk, which have suspended shipping operations off the coast of Yemen. The companies are instead opting to divert the routes.

The interruption of "the critical waterway ... threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law," according to the U.S. defense secretary.

He announced launching Operation Prosperity Guardian to bolster the security of shipping in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

According to the U.S. announcement, the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain are taking part.

However, if Spain's justification for why it cannot participate is true, countries such Italy, Netherlands and France would also have to answer to the EU and NATO before committing.

The situation is confusing in Spain and the leader of the opposition, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, criticized Premier Pedro Sanchez for committing Spanish troops to an international military operation without informing the parliament.

Neither Sanchez nor Spain's defense minister have issued an official statement on Operation Prosperity Guardian.