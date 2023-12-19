PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLY AT NEW YORKS PENN STATION CALLS FOR GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Pro-Palestinian rally at New York's Penn Station calls for Gaza cease-fire

A pro-Palestinian rally took place inside Moynihan Train Hall at New York's Penn Station on Monday evening.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and banners called for a "Free Palestine" and demanded that the US government support an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Police reportedly closed some entrances to the terminal.

Protests have been ongoing since Israeli attacks on Gaza in October, with demonstrators reiterating their calls for the Biden administration to end its support for Tel Aviv.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 19,453 Palestinians have since been killed and 52,286 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while over 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.













